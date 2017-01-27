Campaign to save taxpayers money kicks off

BALTIMORE, Md - A campaign is kicking off to help people save money this tax season. For the 16th year, the nonprofit Baltimore CASH Campaign is working to help low-to-moderate income families in Baltimore by offering free tax preparation services.

During Friday's "Keep Your Money" kick-off event the group will announce the location of its 16 free tax preparation sites; there will be 14 in Baltimore City and two in Baltimore County.

The deadline to file is April 18 because the 15th falls on a Saturday this year.

The IRS announced it will hold refunds for tax payers claiming the Earned Income tax credit or additional child tax credit until Feb. 15 to give the agency more time to detect fraud.

Ninety percent or more refunds will be issued in less than 21 days after returns are submitted.

