Camp St. Vincent kicks off Monday

BALTIMORE - Hundreds of kids in Baltimore are headed to a special summer camp. Camp St. Vincent is the only camp in Baltimore that serves kids who live in homeless shelters or traditional housing.

About 200 kids go through the program each summer. They do things like art, dance, theater and swimming.

"When they come to camp, they're able to spend time with counselors who are excited to be with them, staff who are trained to work with our kids, specifically. And then have a lot of enriching activities that they wouldn't otherwise have if they were just at home during the summer," said Camp St. Vincent director Rebecca Horner.

Camp St. Vincent needs donations to buy things like new swimsuits for the campers.

