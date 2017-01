Both Oriole Park at Camden Yards and M&T Bank Stadium rank among the Top 100 Stadium Experiences, according to Stadium Journey.

Camden Yards took the No. 1 overall spot. The list names the park a trendsetter, being the first great baseball stadium. Prior to it's opening in 1992, professional baseball was played inside multipurpose stadiums.

M&T Bank Stadium ranked 14th on the list, but it's the top NFL stadium. The reviews states "fans who attend games at M&T Bank Stadium will always have a memorable game day experience."

