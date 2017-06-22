Business owners sue city officials over Freddie Gray unrest

Cloudy
BALTIMORE, MD - MAY 02: Protesters rally in front of to City Hall in support of the decision to bring charges against the six police officers who arrested Freddie Gray on May 2, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland. Gray was arrested on April 12, 2015 and later died in custody; the Maryland state attorney announced yesterday that charges would be brought against the six police officers who arrested Gray. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)
Several business owners filed a lawsuit against former Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, Baltimore Police and other officials, saying the city failed to prevent the April 2015 unrest.
The lawsuit claims the city’s handling of protesters following the death of Freddie Gray, led to looting, physical attacks and the destruction of property.
More than 60 business owners are named in the lawsuit.
