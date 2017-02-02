Bolton Hill hosts meeting on safety issues

After a spike in crime in Baltimore, one neighborhood is fighting back.

The Mount Royal Improvement Association and the Maryland Institute College of Art hosted a town hall meeting on Feb. 1 to talk about safety issues. Officers from the Baltimore Police Department, Commissioner Kevin Davis and State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby were also in attendance.

The meeting comes after Park Cafe & Coffee Bar in Bolton Hill was robbed five times in the last four months. Now it's only accepting credit cards to help curb the crime.

RELATED: Bolton Hill cafe robbed at gunpoint 5 times in 3.5 months

The neighborhood isn't just seeing robberies. There have been a number of peeping toms, assaults and carjackings.

"The best things that neighbors can do, that we've discovered thus far, is do eyes on the street kinds of efforts," said Michael Marcus, President of the MRIA. "We have walks around neighborhoods; we have two, sometimes we have four a week, depending on the week and who's coordinating it."

Neighborhood residents are also adding video cameras to catch any crimes on tape and help police identify suspects.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.