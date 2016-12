BALTIMORE, Md. - The body of man was found in a van towed to the Baltimore Abandoned Vehicles lot Tuesday morning.

Baltimore Police said the body was found at the lot, located at 6700 Pulaski Highway, around 11:30 a.m.

The man has not yet been identified.

Police are investigating to determine if foul play was involved.

