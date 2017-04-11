B&O Railroad Museum gets creative during Spring Break

BALTIMORE, Md. - The B&O Railroad Museum is hosting immersive activities teaching children and adults about the importance of the railroad throughout history.

The museum holds the oldest and most significant American railroad collection in the world, according to Executive Director Courtney B. Wilson.

There's almost 200 years of history, starting from the very beginning with, "tiny, little steam pots, that chugged along 13 miles per hour," Wilson said.

The 40-acre facility houses dozens of railroad cars and artifacts belonging to each respective era.

Railroads started in Baltimore carrying supplies, then people, all over young America, and punctuated history. They were the reason the Union won the Civil War and how Abraham Lincoln's body was transported home after the assassination.

During spring break, there are family friendly activities to get kids onboard with history.

There's an archery range, udder painting (where you use gloves filled with paint, with holes in the fingers, as udders), and a mining station.

Kids smash the rocks to discover the gem inside. The Easter Bunny will also be there.

These are just a few of the activities that get kids on the right track to engineer a brighter tomorrow.