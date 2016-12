BALTIMORE - The Park Heights Secret Society Saints are the 2016 national champs of American youth football.

They beat a team from New Jersey in the Junior Peewee division, 19 to 6.

The entire team was invited to city hall this morning, including the coaches.

They got to pose for photos with Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh and show off their trophies.

