BALTIMORE - Retired U.S. Sen. Barbara Mikulski will join Johns Hopkins University next week as a professor in the political science department.

Mikulski, who retired from the Senate earlier this month, was the longest serving woman in the history of Congress.

She will also serve as an adviser to the president of Johns Hopkins University, consulting on public policy and other issues.

She said she's excited to teach and encourage the next generation while still being able to shape Baltimore's future.

