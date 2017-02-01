Baltimore woman missing under suspicious circumstances, Baltimore Police seeking boyfriend

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Police are searching for a critically missing 20-year-old woman.

Tonja Deshaun Chadwick was last seen in the 3400 block of Mayfield Avenue on Jan. 28.

Watch live footage of the police search in Herring Run Park.

Baltimore Police said Wednesday afternoon that they are also searching for Chadwick's boyfriend, Marco Jamal Holmes, 22.

Police said Holmes hasn't been seen or heard from in several days. They are concerned about his well-being and would like to talk to him in reference to Chadwick's disappearance.

Holmes, who is 5'5 and 140 pounds, drives a blue 2004 four-door Infiniti G35 with MD tags 9CS0691.

Chadwick was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, pink t-shirt and blue jeans. She’s described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, 105 pounds with an indentation on her forehead.

Police said she’s missing under suspicious circumstances.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Frank Miller at Homicide at 410-396-2100 or send tips to Metro Crime Stoppers 1-877-7LOCKUP or text a tip line 443-902-4824.

