Baltimore Water Taxi holding two job fairs

BALTIMORE CITY, Md. - New jobs are opening up in Baltimore City. The Baltimore Water Taxi is expanding and now has 25 positions available.

A job fair will be held on Tuesday, April 25 from 10:00a.m. to 2:00p.m. at the Center for Urban Families on N Monroe Street. Another job fair will take place on Saturday, April 29 from 10:00a.m. to 2:00p.m. at the Under Armour House on E Fayette Street. No appointment is necessary, applicants are encouraged to bring resumes to the job fairs.

Under Armour Founder Kevin Plank's company Sagamore Ventures bought Harbor Boating, the water taxi firm, back in August 2015. On top of adding boats to the fleet and upgrading existing boats, Sagamore Ventures plans to expand services to include new stops in Port Covington and Cherry Hill.