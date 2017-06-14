Baltimore teen graduates high school at 15

Mayor Catherine Pugh honored a 15-year-old boy Wednesday who just graduated high school.

Solomon Gibson received his high school diploma from Baltimore City College with a 4.6 GPA.

This young prodigy is headed to college a year before his older sister, who is 17, and three years ahead of his twin sister.

"I want to emphasize how important it was for the past 10 or 11 years of my education for people to be supportive of me along the way, many people including my parents, a lot of my teachers and if those adults weren't there believing in me when I was younger, I wouldn't have believed in myself to do this," Gibson said.

Gibson is headed to Howard University in the fall and plans to major in architecture.