Baltimore teachers hit the streets to raise enrollment

Baltimore teachers are hitting the streets to try to increase school enrollment. The effort, which started earlier this week, is part of the B-3 Program, an initiative launched by the Baltimore Teachers Union and the American Federation of Teachers.

The idea? Canvass parents in neighborhoods where schools have low enrollment.

The bottom line is the higher the enrollment, the more funding city schools get. After this year's budget shortfall, there's a big effort to help prevent that from happening again.

"We have a declining enrollment in Baltimore City Schools," said Candance Greene, of the Baltimore Teachers Union.

And that's why 40 union teachers and education professionals are heading door-to-door throughout the city.

"To have teachers knocking on the door, it just means more. The children know the teachers, the teachers know the children they know the parents," Greene said.

Volunteers canvassed neighborhoods all over the city hoping their presence will make a difference.

"Our teachers are passionate about what they do. They're passionate about having children in their classrooms to learn and not roaming the streets," Green said.

"I want to invite the community to give us the opportunity to share our programs," BCPS teacher, Mary Flores said.

The B-3 Program also involves a partnership with the mayor, BCPS and the community to retain current students and re-enroll students; something teachers are passionate about.

"In order to have a better job they need to finish high school at least high school. That's important for them at least to get a better opportunity, a better job in the future," Flores said.

The teachers will continue their door-to-door efforts for the next five weeks.