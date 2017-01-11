Baltimore senator with multiple sclerosis resigns

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Baltimore State Sen. Lisa Gladden, who has multiple sclerosis, has resigned.

Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller made the announcement on Wednesday shortly after the opening of the General Assembly's 90-day session.

Gladden, a Democrat, told The Baltimore Sun in 2010 that she had multiple sclerosis. She told the newspaper she was first diagnosed in 1995 but did not disclose it because she didn't want sympathy or to become a "poster child" for MS.

Gladden, who is 52, served in the General Assembly for 18 years.