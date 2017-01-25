Baltimore selected for bike grant program

Baltimore is among 10 cities selected for the Big Jump Project, a new initiative to increase bike ridership in targeted neighborhoods over the course of three years.

The grant is offered by the national bike advocacy group PeopleForBikes.

As a participant in the program, Baltimore will annually receive $200,000 in technical support from PeopleForBikes, as well as an additional $50,000 in matching funds or financial commitments from local organizations.

“Baltimore is excited to learn, contribute, and engage in the Big Jump Project,” said Mayor Catherine Pugh. “This program is a huge step forward in the national conversation about biking. The city is eager to build stronger and healthier communities that are centered around active transportation.”

The grant will focus on improving the biking network in Central and West Baltimore neighborhoods divided by I-83 - such as Remington, Reservoir Hill, Station North and Hampden.

According to Baltimore City Department of Transportation, Though these neighborhoods are experiencing the largest growth and investment in Central Baltimore, 56 percent of households do not have access to a car.

“We are proud to be selected for the Big Jump project which will help us to improve access and provide better transportation options for citizens in these communities,” said Frank Murphy, Acting Director for the Baltimore City Department of Transportation. “This project will help us to expand our bicycle infrastructure while providing a healthy and alternative mode of transportation.”

This program is part of a trend of increased biking access in Baltimore. This past year marked the launch of the city’s new bike share program, which is currently the largest electric bike share fleet in the western hemisphere, and the construction of the Baltimore’s first protected bike lane along Maryland Avenue.

