Baltimore residents concerned about future of Cross Street Market

With Nick's Seafood moving out of Cross Street Market, neighbors want to know what the future holds.

Neighborhood associations, business groups and residents attended an advisory meeting Monday about plans for the market.

Nick's Seafood didn't have it's lease renewed after decades at Cross Street Market. Councilman Eric Costello is chairing an advisory meeting group so the developer can learn what the community would like to see at the market going forward.

"The Cross Street Market for a number of years was the walking anchor of commerce in the neighborhood, there's an opportunity to revitalized that," Costello said.

"Some of the vendors will lose their livelihood after decades serving the community and it's a gathering place. I would really hate to see it go," Federal Hill resident Linda Sondgrass said. "We don't need any more bars or alcoholic scenes in the neighborhood."

Neighbors fear the public market will be replaced by bars. Costello said the market's decision not to renew Nick's is a private matter between tenant and landlord.

