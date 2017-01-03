Baltimore ranks #1 in Bed Bugs Cities list

BALTIMORE CITY - Baltimore ranked number one in Orkin’s Top 50 Bed Bug Cities list, released by the pest control company Tuesday.

This is the first time Baltimore made it to the top five.

The list is based on the number of bed bug treatments Orkin performed in residential and commercial buildings from December 1, 2015 - November 30, 2016.

Bed bugs can be difficult to detect and treat because of their small size.

The first signs of a bed bug infestation are the bed bugs themselves or small dark stains they can leave behind.

Bed bugs are everywhere-some places more than others. Check our #2017BedBugCities list to see where your city ranks. https://t.co/Xei4duVVQY — Orkin Pest Control (@TheOrkinMan) January 3, 2017

If you think you may have a bed bug infestation, contact a pest management professional immediately.

