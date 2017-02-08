Baltimore ranked one of the most romantic cities in the U.S.

BALTIMORE CITY, Md. - Baltimore City has been ranked one of the top romantic cities in the United States. OpenTable released its list of the 25 Most Romantic Cities in America for 2017 just ahead of Valentine's Day. Baltimore came in at number 10.

The rankings are based on the percentage of restaurants rated "romantic" by OpenTable diners, the percentage of tables seated just for two and the number of people whow dined out on Valentine's Day last year.

Oklahoma City was ranked the most romantic, followed by St. Louis and Savannah. You can see the full list here.

