Baltimore ranked among worst cities to live in, survey finds

Calling it "one of the most dangerous cities in the United State," a recent survey ranked Baltimore the 14th worst city to live in.

The survey, published on 247wallst.com points to Baltimore's 2015 all-time high murder rate as one of the key factors. It said Charm City had the eighth highest violent crime rate of any U.S. city.

While some blame the looting and unrest following the death of Freddie Gray on the violent crime spike, others blamed it on economic and social disparities. Nearly 23 percent of the city's population lives below the poverty line, more than double the state's poverty rate.

The survey ranked Detroit as the worst city to live in, with Birmingham, Alabama, Flint, Michigan, St. Louis, Missouri, and Memphis, Tennessee rounding at the top five.

