Baltimore police offer 'shoot, don't shoot' simulator to put people in officer's shoes

BALTIMORE - Baltimore police want to give people a sample of what officers go through on a daily basis, including high pressured situations.
Being an officer sometimes means you have to think on your toes.
"When you're under that level of stress, even in a simulated mock environment, your heart rate still goes up, you start to breathe a little heavier, you get a little tunnel vision," Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis said.
Davis and the rest of the department know the feeling all too well.
"We do it just so folks can have a glimpse of what it's like to make that split second decision. It's the ultimate split second decision, right. The decision that you make to take someone's life," he said.