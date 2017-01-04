Baltimore Police looking for burglar who stole a package from a Mount Vernon home

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Police are looking for a burglar who stole a package from a Mount Vernon townhouse in the middle of the day.

Surveillance video released by police show the suspect walking calmly up to a townhome in Mount Vernon on St. Paul Street on Dec. 28.

He didn't know there were two cameras out front and then one greeting him in the vestibule.

But just like that, the suspect made off with a package, and walked straight outside in the middle of the day as if he lived there.

Follow Brian Kuebler on Twitter @BrianfromABC2.

"The video is very clear, we don't know if this suspect is responsible for any other burglaries in the area however this is obviously someone who has done this before and if we don't catch him soon. There is a good chance he will do it again. We will ask the community to take a look at this suspect and give us a call with any information," said Baltimore Police Department Det. Jeremy Silbert.

Police said the burglar gained entry with ease by using something like a credit card to enter the vestibule.

It's a pro trick, but one the Mount Vernon building has now guarded against with a metal plate near the door knob.

Now the hope is that the video images garner a tip leading to an arrest.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.