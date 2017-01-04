Baltimore Police looking for burglar who stole a package from a Mount Vernon home

"The video is very clear, we don't know if this suspect is responsible for any other burglaries in the area however this is obviously someone who has done this before and if we don't catch him soon. There is a good chance he will do it again. We will ask the community to take a look at this suspect and give us a call with any information," said Baltimore Police Department Det. Jeremy Silbert.
Police said the burglar gained entry with ease by using something like a credit card to enter the vestibule.
It's a pro trick, but one the Mount Vernon building has now guarded against with a metal plate near the door knob.
Now the hope is that the video images garner a tip leading to an arrest.