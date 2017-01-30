Baltimore Police launch app to communicate with the public

BALTIMORE - There’s an app for that.

From crime alerts, to anonymous tips to even chatting with an officer about a crime, BPD Mobile, the Baltimore Police department's new app, is designed to be a user friendly and transparent interface between police and the public.

The app creator says other departments around the country also have it.

Agencies like those in Austin, Texas and St. Louis use it as well, but Baltimore is now the largest police department to employ the technology.

Commissioner Kevin Davis hopes to use this as a more modern way to connect and be more transparent with all of Baltimore.

"Our goal is to make it easy and simplistic to connect with our police department. This app will give you one stop shopping to connectivity, to data, our website and our website is still being designed as we speak, we're getting there, the Baltimore City website, social media and so much more," he said.

The app was launched Monday as frustrations continue to mount along with the homicides.

After a violent weekend, Baltimore has now logged 32 homicides in just 30 days.

You have to go back to 2005 to see 32 murders in a January.

Since 1970, the deadliest January on record is 35 killings in 1973.

To that end, the police department says the Baltimore state's attorney and the commissioner are scheduled to meet later this week.

The topic will be how to change an old protocol that forces police to get permission from the state's attorney’s office before charging murder and other crimes.

Police call it vertical prosecution.

Davis made specific mention of that last week in his frustration with getting repeat offenders off the streets more quickly.

Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby said she was open to a conversation and the department said Monday that will happen later this week.

