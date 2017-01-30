Baltimore Police launch app to communicate with the public

From crime alerts, to anonymous tips to even chatting with an officer about a crime, BPD Mobile, the Baltimore Police department's new app, is designed to be a user friendly and transparent interface between police and the public.
The app creator says other departments around the country also have it.
Agencies like those in Austin, Texas and St. Louis use it as well, but Baltimore is now the largest police department to employ the technology.
Commissioner Kevin Davis hopes to use this as a more modern way to connect and be more transparent with all of Baltimore.
"Our goal is to make it easy and simplistic to connect with our police department. This app will give you one stop shopping to connectivity, to data, our website and our website is still being designed as we speak, we're getting there, the Baltimore City website, social media and so much more," he said.