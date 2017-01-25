Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis responds to Trump tweet on Chicago

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Police Commissioner responded Wednesday to a tweet from President Donald Trump, in which the president said he would "send in the feds" to clean up Chicago.

The remarks came after Chicago has seen an increase in murders and shootings already this year.

Baltimore has seen a similar increase, and per capita, one could argue that its 25 murders are worse.

Davis responded to Trump's tweet saying the more the merrier.

"I've been asked a couple of times, hey if you were in an elevator for 30 seconds with President Trump, what would you say to him about what he can do for big city police departments in America," Davis said. "And my 30 second elevator speech would be to look at the federal law enforcement agencies that exist in American big cities that are struggling with violence and double them. Double the commitment of federal agents assigned to big cities."

