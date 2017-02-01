Baltimore Penn Station gets upgraded Wi-Fi

The next time you head to Baltimore Penn Station, you'll notice a much better Wi-Fi signal. Amtrak has implemented a new and improved high-speed broadband Wi-Fi, with enhanced connectivity and reliability.

"These improvements are a much-anticipated boost for our customers as the wireless connectivity in-station should be similar to what customers experience on their home networks, and will ensure they stay connected throughout their journey," said Jason Molfetas, Executive Vice President of Marketing and Business Development. "Baltimore Penn is the eighth busiest station in our national network so it was a natural fit to pilot the Wi-Fi improvements to the city's thousands of daily commuters and local students."

Along with the Wi-Fi, two new high-top work space tables have been installed in the station's main hall. They're equipped with charging outlets.

To connect to the free service, look for AmtrakConnect on your device. Agree to the terms and conditions, then you're in. Wondering if you'll have Wi-Fi at another station? Check out this page.

