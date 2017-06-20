Baltimore not chosen for Department of Justice partnership to combat violent crime
2:37 PM, Jun 20, 2017
The Justice Department says it will offer its resources to help 12 U.S. cities fight violent crime.
The department said Tuesday it will help local authorities study crime patterns and come up with plans to reduce violence. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says officials will come up with "data-driven, evidence-based strategies" that can be measured over time.
The cities are: Birmingham, Alabama; Indianapolis, Indiana; Memphis, Tennessee; Toledo, Ohio; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Buffalo, New York; Cincinnati, Ohio; Houston, Texas; Jackson, Tennessee; Kansas City, Missouri; Lansing, Michigan; and Springfield, Illinois.
Baltimore is not on the list of cities and Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis responded to the National Public Safety Partnership in a statement:
"I am surprised to learn Baltimore was not selected by the Department of Justice’s National Public Safety Partnership (PSP) as a jurisdiction that would benefit from enhanced federal involvement regarding gun violence, gangs, and drug trafficking. I understand the Attorney General may select additional jurisdictions in the future, and I look forward to DOJ’s favorable consideration of Baltimore."
The department did not immediately explain how the cities were selected.
The announcement came at a gathering of federal and state law enforcement officials in Bethesda, Maryland. Sessions has said helping cities combat violence is a top priority for the Justice Department.
The Department of Justice did say it plans to announce additional cities at some point this year.