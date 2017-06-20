The Justice Department says it will offer its resources to help 12 U.S. cities fight violent crime.

The department said Tuesday it will help local authorities study crime patterns and come up with plans to reduce violence. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says officials will come up with "data-driven, evidence-based strategies" that can be measured over time.

The cities are: Birmingham, Alabama; Indianapolis, Indiana; Memphis, Tennessee; Toledo, Ohio; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Buffalo, New York; Cincinnati, Ohio; Houston, Texas; Jackson, Tennessee; Kansas City, Missouri; Lansing, Michigan; and Springfield, Illinois.

Baltimore is not on the list of cities and Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis responded to the National Public Safety Partnership in a statement:

"I am surprised to learn Baltimore was not selected by the Department of Justice’s National Public Safety Partnership (PSP) as a jurisdiction that would benefit from enhanced federal involvement regarding gun violence, gangs, and drug trafficking. I understand the Attorney General may select additional jurisdictions in the future, and I look forward to DOJ’s favorable consideration of Baltimore."