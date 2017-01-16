BALTIMORE - The Reginald F. Lewis Museum held a special event on Martin Luther King Jr. Day highlighting the works of the iconic leader.

While many people gathered for parades, marching and volunteer services, the museum was furthering the conversation of black history.

"End Kin Killin' Kin" was a community conversation about gun and youth violence. The film "Black America since MLK: And Still I Rise" was the starting point of a conversation about the state of black America.

The Reginald F. Lewis Museum had other live performances, discussions, films and crafts surrounding the life the civil rights leader.