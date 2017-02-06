Baltimore family remembered after fire claims 6 of its own

The Malone family continues to rebuild after that deadly fire turned their lives upside down. Six children lost their lives in the flames. Now loved ones are leaning on the community for support.

Hubbard Funeral home in Catonsville was filled with Malone family pictures Sunday. People young and old gathered to pay their respects to the family. The 6 children that perished, ranged in age from 9 months to 11 years old.

"The whole family is humbled by the outpouring of love, contributions, the prayers, the support that we've gotten from everyone," Sandy Ward told ABC2. She's the Malone childrens' maternal grandmother.

Sunday, the community and some of Maryland's leaders gathered to remember them.

"I've had so many people say that when this happened, they just broke down in tears and rushed home to grab their children," said Congressman Elijah Cummings.

"This is a loss for the entire community. There's no words we can say. We're here just to express our love and let them know that we are here," Senator Ben Cardin said.

The Malone family was ripped apart just over three weeks ago when a fire claimed the lives of the six children.

"We're all trying to rebuild our family and to grow from this tragedy and rebuild what we can and become even stronger as a family," Ward said.

Zoe, William, Amanda, Amelia, Bridgette and Daniel are memorialized on an angel wreath.

Bridget the oldest was very interested in history she was a constructional scholar. Amelia is a young lady who just loved to read. Zoe was interested in snow white and 7 dwarves she loved the evil queen. Amanda liked My Little Pony. Billy loved everything, he loved life. The baby Danny; jury's still out on him, he loved to smile!" Remembered Ward.

Katie Malone, their mother along with two other siblings were injured but recovered. Malone is a long time Cummings--for him, she and her kids are family.

"All of these children were born since Katie worked for us so at Christmas time employees would send gifts and so we knew all of these children," said Cummings.

The family is grieving but trying to start over and is grateful for the love and support they continue to get.

"You can't wrap your head around the generosity and the goodness of people," Ward said.

Click here if you'd like to donate to the Malone family.

