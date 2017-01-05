Baltimore company uses dogs to detect bed bugs

"We are hired by residential customers, by management companies, hotels. Almost anyone can hire us," he said.
And their dogs can literally sniff out the bugs. The All Pest team trains their dogs in a facility made to look like a home, office and bedroom.
"When we're doing someone's room, we walk in lines up and down and surround the beds until we find if there's anything there; if not to clear the room," Orlofsky said.
They can can tell if you have a bed bug problem and make recommendations, but they don't treat the issue.
"By doing an honest assessment management can make the right decision on how to take care of the problem, the pest control companies can do the proper treatment and the tenants can get taken care of," Orlofsky said.