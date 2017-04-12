Baltimore City will create 10 new food truck zones - in response to a lawsuit brought forth by three food truck vendors against the city last May.

The vendors argue that it is unconstitutional for the city to require that food trucks be 300 feet away from any brick and mortar store that sells the same food.

The city created the rule to protect competition from restaurants with a store front.

10 new zones are designated for food trucks to park and serve you food in Baltimore.

Mayor Catherine Pugh announced the expansion of the city's food truck program.

"We are excited to designate new food truck zones in Baltimore City that will benefit both citizens and vendors," said Mayor Pugh in a statement.

"The establishment of these additional locations will provide citizens with safe and easy access to a variety of food choices."

Baltimore started its food truck program in 2013 and set up zones primarily in the downtown business district. Since then, the city worked with vendors to determine where new locations would be most beneficial.

In 2016, several food truck vendors sued Baltimore City over where they could park.

The new designated zones are situated throughout the city, and include such areas as college campuses, hospitals and transit stations.

The new designated food truck locations include:

Loyola University Campus Charles Street near Evergreen Museum entrance

Rogers Station MTA 4500 block of W. Rogers Avenue near metro station

Mt. Hope Drive at Wabash Avenue near courthouse/parking lot

Sinai Hospital Campus 2400 block Cylburn Ave

Coppin State University Campus 2500 block of W. North Avenue

UB Campus 1500 block of Maryland Ave (following construction completion)

University of MD Pine Street between Vine & Fayette Streets

Franklin Street between Park Avenue & Howard Street (following construction completion)

Penn Station Saint Paul Street just north of Mt. Royal Avenue

Station North 200 block of E. North Avenue near Board of Education parking lot

A total of ten new food truck zones have been designated in Baltimore and are marked with special signage. Each zone will include designated spots for two food trucks and are typically in effect between 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM.

All food trucks must be permitted by the city and must pass inspection by the Health Department.