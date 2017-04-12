Baltimore City hosts annual taxpayers' night

Baltimore City residents can find out how their tax money is being spent at Baltimore City Board of Estimates' annual taxpayers' night.

Participants can visit booths set up by various city agencies to see where there money goes. They can also voice their concerns before the board.

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh will attend the event.

She recently released her preliminary budget for the 2018 fiscal year. It includes increased funding for both schools and police, a small property tax cut, and reinstatement of the city's red light camera program.

RELATED: FY2018 Baltimore City preliminary budget spends more on education & youth over police

The event runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the War Memorial Building, located at 101 N. Gay St. in Baltimore.