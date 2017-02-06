Baltimore City Council continues fight for $15 minimum wage

Clear
Baltimore City Council members introduced a bill to raise minimum wage to $15 by 2022.
Baltimore City Council members will introduce a bill to raise minimum wage to $15 by 2022.
Councilwoman Mary Pat Clarke is scheduled to join Council President Bernard "Jack" Young to discuss the "City Minimum Wage" bill at a City Council meeting Monday.
According to Councilwoman Clarke, "This legislation protects our smallest businesses from burdensome annual increases and sets our local workforce on the path to self-sufficiency."
The city will follow the state's minimum wage schedule until July 1, 2018, giving all employers a year-and-a-half to prepare for local wage increases.
Starting next summer, the proposal would increase hourly pay in incremental steps, reaching $15 in the year 2022.
Currently, the state's minimum wage is $8.75 an hour.
