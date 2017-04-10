Baltimore City church hosts first annual community baby shower

BALTIMORE - Miracle City Church hosts first annual community baby shower in Baltimore.

The event celebrated, honored, and supports both pregnant and new mothers within the community.

"We were actually having a baby shower for one of our church members, and it went so well and she was so blessed by it that just after as the ladies were cleaning up, they said, man wouldn't it be awesome if we did this for mothers in our community," said Pastor David Franklin.

All registered participants received free food, diapers, strollers, clothing and game prizes.

The Baltimore-based church has reached more than 100,000 individuals in the city through various community service efforts and is committed to make a difference in the "lives of individuals, one person at a time."