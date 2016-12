The Reginald F. Lewis Museum celebrated the 50th anniversary of Kwanzaa Friday with workshops, storytelling and performances.

Dr. Jeffrey Menzise of Morgan State University gave a keynote lecture on "Finding Your Purpose."

Kwanzaa is an African American and Pan-African holiday that is unaffiliated with a major religion. It originated in the 1960s in the U.S. to instill racial pride and unity in the black community.

Established in 1966 by Ron Karenga, Kwanzaa is observed from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1.

