Baltimore Boat Show returns to The Convention Center

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Boat Show kicked-off at The Convention Center Thursday.

The 2017 Progressive Insurance sponsored event features more than 300 boats and several interactive events for the entire family.

The show is scheduled to run Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 8p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Tickets for adults cost $14. Kids 15 and under are free.

The 2017 Baltimore Boat Show is OPEN! pic.twitter.com/6dcI4dSPzZ — Baltimore Boat Show (@BaltBoatShow) January 26, 2017

Tickets can be purchased in advance online at or at the box office during the show.

