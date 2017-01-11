Attorney General Loretta Lynch to discuss community policing in Baltimore

Attorney General Loretta Lynch is scheduled to travel to Baltimore to deliver a speech on community policing.

Lynch is set to speak at the University of Baltimore Law School on Thursday afternoon. She is also expected to attend meetings with community members, law enforcement and other local officials. Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Vanita Gupta, head of the Civil Rights Division, and Director Ronald Davis of the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services are expected to accompany Lynch.

The visit comes as Mayor Catherine Pugh says her administration is working to complete a consent decree this week with the federal government to overhaul police practices. The city and the federal government reached an agreement in principle when a Justice Department report was released in August, finding pervasive civil rights violations.

BALTIMORE (AP) -