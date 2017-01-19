Archdiocese of Baltimore to ordain new auxiliary bishops

Nearly 2,000 people are expected to attend the Mass Ordination for the Archdiocese of Baltimore's two new auxiliary bishops.

Monsignor Adam Parker and Monsignor Mark Brennan will be ordained Thursday at 2 p.m. at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen and will be celebrated by Archbishop William Lori.

Pope Francis appointed the bishops-elect on Dec. 5. Bishop-elect Parker currently serves as vicar general and moderator of the Curia for the Archdiocese of Baltimore and Bishop-elect Brennan most recently served as pastor of St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Gaithersburg in the Archdiocese of Washington.

The procession will begin at 1:30 p.m. and will include Pope Francis' representative to the United States, the apostolic nuncio, Archbishop Christophe Pierre, three cardinals, 21 archbishops and bishops, and 243 priests.

