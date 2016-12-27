April 2016: Man dressed in hedgehog onesie makes bomb threat at Fox 45
WMAR Staff
9:12 AM, Dec 27, 2016
A Baltimore TV station got an unwelcome surprise when man dressed in a hedgehog onesie entered the building and made a bomb threat.
On April 28, 25-year-old Alex Brizzi of Howard County walked into the Fox 45 news station armed with a surgical mask and a red flotation device strapped to his body that appeared to be a bomb. Turns out, the device was fashioned out of a life jacket, chocolate bars wrapped in aluminum foil and a motherboard.
The incident marked yet another attack on a local news station. Two years ago, employees were evacuated after a 27-year-old man crashed a truck into the front lobby of the WMAR news station. Vladimir Baptiste barricaded himself inside the newsroom and posted tweets during the standoff.