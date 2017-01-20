2 children found after Amber Alert issued in Baltimore, suspect at large

Two children who were the subjects of an Amber Alert in Baltimore Thursday evening were found a short time after the alert was issued.

The suspect remained at large as of 7:26 p.m.

Police said around 6 p.m. a woman was unloading her car in the unit block of N. Port Street. When she stepped away, someone got in the car and drove away with her two young children still inside the car.

The children were later found safe and unharmed in the 200 block of North Castle Street. The car was found on the same street.

