Adopt-a-Block provides East Baltimore community with opportunity for growth

Through a partnership with the Baltimore City Police Department, Adopt-a-Block has provided residents in East Baltimore with a fun and resourceful way to enjoy summer.

Organizers and volunteers threw a block party packed with food, music, and give-a-ways with the purpose of giving back to those who need it most.

The event was held in the 800 block of North Milton Avenue Saturday.

"People will come up to me and express sincere thanks that I took the time to come down and help someone I do not know and won't be able to repay me," said five year volunteer Kristin Burnworth.

Block parties are a great way to improve community moral while providing necessities like medical screenings and clothes.

In a city where violence hinders its inhabitants, Adopt-a-Block provides a positive and safe alternative.