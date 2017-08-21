About 3,000 people watch eclipse from Maryland Science Center

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - A large group of nearly 3,000 people gathered with their solar eclipse glasses to try to watch the event from the roof of the Maryland Science Center in the Inner Harbor.

"It's a really big deal," said program manager Sam Blau. "The solar eclipse traversing the entire U.S. That's a really big country, so we don't often get a solar eclipse that goes all the way across our county."

About 3,000 people were on top of the Science Center Monday afternoon. The cloud cover made visibility a bit more difficult, but everyone agreed the view was still pretty cool.

MORE SOLAR ECLIPSE NEWS