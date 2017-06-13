AAA warns as heat rises to check back seats for children, pets

BALTIMORE - When the temperature hits almost 100 degrees, the challenge for some in the city is to stay cool.

"This is like the tradeoff before we get back on the bus home. I let him run through the fountain," Jim, who brought his son James Liam, said.

The two were getting wet at the splash fountains near the Inner Harbor before they head home.

"We'll stop at places along the route. So we'll probably go over to the Starbucks and get a cup of coffee and water for him before we head back," the dad said.

Hydration, the father says, is important especially with the sweltering temperatures.

"I'm the water queen. They have to drink all of their water before they can have a snack or run around. Keeping them hydrated with nice, ice, cold water," Angela said.

She and her friend Liz brought their kids to the splash pad.

AAA says because of the days of high heat, they're warning people to think and look twice before they get out of the car.

"On days like these it's imperative that parents and care givers do not leave children alone in hot cars, and this also applies to the elderly and pets," Christine Delise, a spokeswoman for AAA, said.

That includes those quick run-ins to the store with the car running.

"Leave a purse, a briefcase, a knapsack -- anything in the back seat that will force you to open up that backseat door. Leave perhaps a reminder in the front," Delise said.

Adding the heat can wear down on your car as well.

"It's due to dead batteries, tire blowouts, and other minor car troubles that escalate into bigger ones. Heat is very hard on batteries and other parts of the car," she said.

It's why people like Jim and James Liam are taking every chance they get to beat the heat.