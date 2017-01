BALTIMORE - At least 11 people were killed in fires in Baltimore City in 2016.

December, in particular, was a deadly month for house fires. In that month, at least five people were killed in house fires, including two brothers, a 3-year-old and a 9-month-old.

On Dec. 22, a man was found dead following a fire in the 600 block of South Belnord Avenue. But it was unclear if his death was caused by the fire.

The number of fire fatalities is still down from 2015, which saw 18 fire-related deaths in the city.

