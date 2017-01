Artscape is the country's largest, free arts festival and it starts Friday.

It attracts over 350,000 people over three days. There will be over 150 artists, fashion designers and crafts people will take over Mount Royal this weekend.

There's certainly something for everyone. From performing arts, to film, competitions, and lots of food.

Thursday was the hard part for the artists as they loaded in and got their pieces organized. Those we spoke to say they're happy to show off their art in the city.

"This is Baltimore man, people from everywhere they come here for baseball games, football games, it's a wonderful city," said artist, Sydney Carter.

Artscape runs through Sunday. It's free and open to the public.

See also: Artscape road closures

