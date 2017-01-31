2-alarm fire reported on Greenmount Avenue in downtown Baltimore

Cloudy
A two-alarm fire closes Greenmount Avenue between Biddle and Chase Streets in downtown Baltimore Tuesday morning.
E.Biddle Street is also blocked at Brentwood Avenue due to the fire.
Baltimore Fire officials told ABC2 that no injuries have been reported.
