2-alarm fire reported on Greenmount Avenue in downtown Baltimore

WMAR Staff
6:51 AM, Jan 31, 2017
9 mins ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A two-alarm fire closes Greenmount Avenue between Biddle and Chase Streets in downtown Baltimore Tuesday morning.

E.Biddle Street is also blocked at Brentwood Avenue due to the fire.

Baltimore Fire officials told ABC2 that no injuries have been reported.

Stay with ABC2 News as we update this story. 

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android

 

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top