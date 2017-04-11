10-inch water main break affects traffic in east Baltimore

WMAR Staff
12:45 PM, Apr 11, 2017
12:46 PM, Apr 11, 2017

A water main break affected traffic at Sinclair Lane and Frankford Avenue in east Baltimore. (Photo courtesy of the Baltimore DPW)

A water main break is affecting traffic at Sinclair Lane and Frankford Avenue in east Baltimore Tuesday.

Officials with the Department of Public Works said the broken main is believed to be 10 inches.

The incident left more than 100 units without water.

Westbound Sinclair Lane is open, but detours are in place. 

 

 

