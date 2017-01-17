You can help name the Anne Arundel County Sheriff's new K9

Anne Arundel County Sheriff Ron Bateman is turning to some of the county's youngest residents to name the department's newest employee.

Sheriff Bateman is hoping students, attending first through fifth grade in Anne Arundel County, will give a name to their new K9.

The new K9 replaces Grim, who patrolled the county and courthouse for almost eight years. Grim is set to retire in March. His replacement is a Dutch Shepard and is expected to hit the streets in April.

All name submissions should be sent via email to the Sheriff's attention at shwebmail@aacounty.org. Entries should include the student's name, grade, school and letter with the chosen K9 name. There is only one entry allowed per student and all entries must be in by January 31, 2017. The top 3 finalists will be chosen by Sheriff Bateman.

The winner will get a $25 gift certificate to Mission BBQ, a K9 demonstration for their class and will appear, with their principal, on Anne Arundel's Most Wanted TV show.

