Yacht in Caddyshack for sale in Anne Arundel County

Clear
HI: 40°
LO: 20°
HI: 50°
LO: 40°
HI: 58°
LO: 43°
The yacht owned by Rodney Dangerfield's character in Caddyshack is for sale in Annapolis. Subscribe to our YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/user/WMARabc2news
The yacht owned by Rodney Dangerfield's character in the movie is on sale in Anne Arundel County.
The 60-foot striker is going for $129,000 right now.
Since the movie, the yacht was used at one point as a fishing boat in the Dominican Republic.
Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.