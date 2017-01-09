Yacht in Caddyshack for sale in Anne Arundel County

WMAR Staff
6:34 PM, Jan 9, 2017

The yacht owned by Rodney Dangerfield's character in the movie is on sale in Anne Arundel County.

The 60-foot striker is going for $129,000 right now.

Since the movie, the yacht was used at one point as a fishing boat in the Dominican Republic. 

