We may soon have driver-less cars in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, MD - We could soon see driver-less cars in Maryland.

Tuesday the MD Senate took up a bill that authorizes the M.V.A., along with state police to adopt regulations for autonomous cars.

The state police and MVA will look at the safe testing and operation of autonomous technologies on state highways as well.

Some studies say autonomous vehicles with human involvement will be on the highways by 2025, but Ragina Averella, the public and government affairs spokesperson for AAA says safety is key to this development.

"We know that manufacturers are looking to develop these autonomous vehicles in a way that will hopefully lend greater safety. We know that Maryland is looking at possibly being a testing ground for some of these vehicles, but AAA and the state want to ensure that we do that with safety first and foremost in mind," she said.

Other studies say autonomous cars will be in operation around the world by the year 2025.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.