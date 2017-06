HANOVER, Md. - Police are searching for two men who allegedly shot a woman with a BB gun near Arundel Mills Mall early Saturday morning.

According to police, the woman was in her vehicle at 12:50 a.m. when the suspects approached and demanded her belongings. She said when she refused to comply, the suspect shot her before fleeing the scene.

Her only injury was a small red mark on her left side and she did not require medical treatment.

Police continue to investigate the incident.