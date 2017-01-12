2 men hurt in head-on collision in Linthicum

A head-on collision in Linthicum sent two men to the hospital Wednesday with life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened just after 5:30 p.m. in the area Nursery Road and Sarah Avenue.

A 2000 Honda Civic, driven by Andrew Schuetz, 27, was driving on Nursery Road when it crossed over the center yellow line and hit a 1999 Honda Civic, driven by Travis Bonwill, 37, traveling the other direction head-on, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Both Schuetz and Bonwill were trapped in the wreckage and had to be cut from the vehicles. The men were taken to Shock Trauma in Baltimore.

Witnesses told police Schuetz was driving erratically before the crash.

Investigators believe alcohol and drugs are contributing factor. Any charges are pending review by the State's Attorney.